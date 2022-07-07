Brighton and Hove Albion have Gully and Sally - but who are the weirdest football mascots?

Brighton and Hove Albion's’ seagull mascots Gully and Sally can be regularly spotted by fans on matchdays at the Amex Stadium, but there has been some interesting mascot concepts chosen by other football clubs over the years.
With Wigan Athletic looking for a new person to be their new Wigan Pie mascot, it’s not the first time a football club has boasted a bizarre and hilarious mascot.
With this in mind, here are 11 of the weirdest and most wonderful football mascots in the history of the game, courtesy of betting.com….
1. JPBIsport-07-06-22-Mascots (1).jpg
National League side Yeovil Town’s mascot is the Jolly Green Giant, complete with an official football club top hat. An absolutely mad mascot, indeed.
Photo: Yeovil Town Football Club
2. JPBIsport-07-06-22-Mascots (2).jpg
Arsenal’s Gunnersaurus is certainly a real hall-of-fame football mascot. The neck, the claws, the teeth… it might all be a bit too cute to strike fear in the opposing team but fans didn’t care.
In fact, when the beloved dinosaur was sacked by the club to cut costs during the pandemic in 2020, there was uproar amongst Arsenal supporters.
Photo: Betting.com
3. JPBIsport-07-06-22-Mascots (9).jpg
Spanish second division side Leganes used to have a mascot called Super Pepino, also known as 'the Cucumber Knight'. In 2020, the club played an April-fools joke that their much-loved mascot had been bought by a La Liga club
Photo: Getty Images
4. JPBIsport-07-06-22-Mascots (3).jpg
Newly promoted to the second division of Brazilian football, Criciúma’s mascot goes simply by the name, Tiger, and will not only scare off opponents but probably supporters too.
Photo: Betting.com