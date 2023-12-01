Over the course of the past 50 years I’ve seen most things in my Albion rollercoaster ride, but post match in Athens last night certainly ticked a new box.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The obligatory being held in the stadium after the game now comes with the territory, as does the robust nature of the home support in the wake of their 1-0 defeat.

Clearly we still have an issue with a very small minority of the Albion travelling support, although perhaps in mitigation the level of provocation at all three Europa League away games has been of the scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The respective ‘Ultras’ of all three of our European opponents have made the legendary Millwall F Troop look like the Vienna Boys Choir.

Joao Pedro (C) celebrates with teammates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Group B football match between AEK Athens FC and Brighton and Hove Albion FC at the Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

But tear gas in Athens? Really?

Apparently representatives from the Greek ‘rozzers’ have been quick to play down the incident in the away end around 30 minutes after the final whistle stating that the original gas canisters were administered outside the ground to disperse the rioting home fans and unfortunately the aforementioned chemicals have then wafted into the stadium and affected almost all of the Albion travelling support.

This was clearly not the Greek Riot Police’s first rodeo, so someone in authority at the stadium knew exactly what would happen when that amount of gas was released outside the stadium.

Inside it was carnage. Aat 59, I’ve never truly seen anything like it, I’d previously been CS gassed in Sterns nightclub in 1984, so when I came out of the toilet in the stadium and the back of my throat reacted, and saw the riot Police with their gas masks already on, I unfortunately knew what was coming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully no one was seriously hurt in the resulting panic, although I did see a number of Albion fans both young and old in extreme distress, and huge credit and thanks needs to go to the stadium medical stuff, especially the ones who looked after the young asthmatic who was clearly experiencing serious difficulties with his breathing.