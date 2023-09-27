BREAKING
Brighton and Hove Albion player ratings vs Chelsea: Two new signings score a 5 as the Seagulls crash out of the League Cup

Two new Brighton and Hove Albion players scored a 5 as Roberto De Zerbi’s men lost 1-0 against Chelsea in the League Cup.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 27th Sep 2023, 21:41 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 21:49 BST

A second half Nicolas Jackson goal gifted Chelsea a place in the forth round as well as their first win against Brighton in more than three years.

Both clubs fielded strong sides, with Roberto De Zerbi making seven changes to his starting-11, and Brighton’s best chance came in the second half when their former shot-stopper Robert Sanchez blocked Solly March’s header.

Here is how we scored the Brighton players...

Looked calm on the ball and stopped Nicolas Jackson with a fantastic stop in the second half to keep the deficit at one goal.

1. Bart Verbruggen: 7

Looked calm on the ball and stopped Nicolas Jackson with a fantastic stop in the second half to keep the deficit at one goal.

Got up and down the right well and dispossessed Mykhaylo Mudryk in front of goal with an excellent slide tackle.

2. Tariq Lamptey: 7

Got up and down the right well and dispossessed Mykhaylo Mudryk in front of goal with an excellent slide tackle.

Looked calm on the ball and made some great challenges, although he did appear frustrated at times.

3. Jan Paul van Hecke: 7

Looked calm on the ball and made some great challenges, although he did appear frustrated at times.

Was outshone by van Hecke throughout the game and was often dragged forward.

4. Igor Julio: 6

Was outshone by van Hecke throughout the game and was often dragged forward.

