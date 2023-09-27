Brighton and Hove Albion player ratings vs Chelsea: Two new signings score a 5 as the Seagulls crash out of the League Cup
Two new Brighton and Hove Albion players scored a 5 as Roberto De Zerbi’s men lost 1-0 against Chelsea in the League Cup.
A second half Nicolas Jackson goal gifted Chelsea a place in the forth round as well as their first win against Brighton in more than three years.
Both clubs fielded strong sides, with Roberto De Zerbi making seven changes to his starting-11, and Brighton’s best chance came in the second half when their former shot-stopper Robert Sanchez blocked Solly March’s header.
Here is how we scored the Brighton players...
