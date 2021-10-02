Brighton and Hove Albion prospect earns Wales call-up

Jaydon Fuller in action against England

Fuller, of the Cavendish School in Eastbourne, is a dedicated footballer who is currently juggling a full-time training schedule with Brighton & Hove Albion and his GCSEs.

His family say that when he gets call-ups such as these it really shows the effort and determination that he puts into his game. They are extremely proud of him.

Fuller will go to Wales for a four-day training camp, then fly to Glasgow for a match versus Rangers.