BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Brighton and Hove Albion team news vs Chelsea: New signing makes first start as Roberto De Zerbi makes seven changes

Roberto De Zerbi has made seven changes to his starting line-up with a new signing starting his first game for Brighton and Hove Albion as the Seagulls look to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their first League Cup game of the season.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 27th Sep 2023, 18:59 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 19:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Carlos Baleba is making his first start for the Seagulls and he is joined in the starting line-up by Igor Julio, Tariq Lamptey, Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma, Jan Paul van Hecke and Ansu Fati – who all failed to start against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Bart Verbruggen keeps his place in the starting-11 alongside Mahmoud Dahoud, Facundo Buonanotte and Pervis Estupinan – who will captain Brighton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Regular captain Lewis Dunk starts the game on the bench with Jason Steele, Solly March, Billy Gilmour, Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Joel Veltman and Jack Hinselwood.

Most Popular
Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Former Brighton players Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo also start for Chelsea as the Blues field a strong line-up in a bid to turn their season around and secure their first win over the Seagulls in more than three years.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan, Baleba, Dahoud, Buonanotte, Fati, Mitoma, Joao Pedro

Subs: Steele, Dunk, March, Gilmour, Lallana, Welbeck, Veltman, Hinshelwood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Disasi, Colwill, Cucurella, Maatsen, Ugochukwu, Caicedo, Mudryk, Palmer, Chilwell, Jackson.

Subs: Petrovic, Brooking, Gilchrist, Gallagher, Fernandez, Sterling, Matos, Washington, Broja

Related topics:ChelseaLewis DunkStamford Bridge