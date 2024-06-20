Brighton and Hove Albion test will kick off Worthing’s build-up to National South season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worthing FC have updated their list of pre-season friendlies after confirming they will send a side to play Brighton’s U21s at the Seagulls’ Elite Performance Centre on Friday, July 5.

That game will be behind closed doors and it’s the fourth summer in a row the sides will have met in pre-season. The Rebels comfortably won last year’s encounter, as they kicked off pre-season with a 4-0 win.

It’s a sixth fixture for Worthing’s 2024-25 preparations as new boss Chris Agutter heads into his first season in charge.

Pre-season fixtures in full:

Worthing boss Chris Agutter | Picture: Mike Gunn