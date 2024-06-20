Brighton and Hove Albion test will kick off Worthing’s build-up to National South season
and live on Freeview channel 276
That game will be behind closed doors and it’s the fourth summer in a row the sides will have met in pre-season. The Rebels comfortably won last year’s encounter, as they kicked off pre-season with a 4-0 win.
It’s a sixth fixture for Worthing’s 2024-25 preparations as new boss Chris Agutter heads into his first season in charge.
Pre-season fixtures in full:
5 July — v Brighton & Hove Albion U21 (a), 7.45pm – Behind closed doors; 13 July — vs Chichester City (a), 3pm; 20 July — vs Lewes (a), 3pm; 27 July — vs Whitehawk (a), 3pm; 30 July — vs Poole Town (a), 7.45pm; 4 August — vs Bognor Regis Town (a), 2pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.