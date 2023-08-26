Brighton and Hove Albion vs West Ham lineup news: De Zerbi makes shock change and summer signing is handed his first start for the Hammers
Brighton’s new shot-stopper Bart Verbruggen will start for the Seagulls with Jason Steele being dropped to the bench.
Evan Ferguson is also making his first start of the season, as Julio Enciso misses out due to an injury, while Brazilian defender Igor Julio makes the bench for Brighton.
Roberto De Zerbi has opted for just the two changes to his starting lineup.
West Ham will be looking to make it back-to-back wins following their impressive 3-1 victory at home against Chelsea last week and David Moyes has brought summer signing Edson Alvarez into the starting lineup while Said Benrahma is dropped to the bench.
Veteran defender Angelo Ogbonna will also start for West Ham as he replaces the suspended Nayef Aguerd, who was sent off against Chelsea.
West Ham will start the game with just the two changes to their starting-11.