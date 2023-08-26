BREAKING
Brighton and Hove Albion vs West Ham lineup news: De Zerbi makes shock change and summer signing is handed his first start for the Hammers

Brighton and Hove Albion have made a surprise switch as they look to continue their perfect start to the season while West Ham United have handed a first start to one of their summer signings.
By Jacob Panons
Published 26th Aug 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 16:47 BST

Brighton’s new shot-stopper Bart Verbruggen will start for the Seagulls with Jason Steele being dropped to the bench.

Evan Ferguson is also making his first start of the season, as Julio Enciso misses out due to an injury, while Brazilian defender Igor Julio makes the bench for Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi has opted for just the two changes to his starting lineup.

Brighton vs West Ham in March 2023 (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)Brighton vs West Ham in March 2023 (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
West Ham will be looking to make it back-to-back wins following their impressive 3-1 victory at home against Chelsea last week and David Moyes has brought summer signing Edson Alvarez into the starting lineup while Said Benrahma is dropped to the bench.

Veteran defender Angelo Ogbonna will also start for West Ham as he replaces the suspended Nayef Aguerd, who was sent off against Chelsea.

West Ham will start the game with just the two changes to their starting-11.

