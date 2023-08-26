Brighton and Hove Albion have made a surprise switch as they look to continue their perfect start to the season while West Ham United have handed a first start to one of their summer signings.

Brighton’s new shot-stopper Bart Verbruggen will start for the Seagulls with Jason Steele being dropped to the bench.

Evan Ferguson is also making his first start of the season, as Julio Enciso misses out due to an injury, while Brazilian defender Igor Julio makes the bench for Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi has opted for just the two changes to his starting lineup.

West Ham will be looking to make it back-to-back wins following their impressive 3-1 victory at home against Chelsea last week and David Moyes has brought summer signing Edson Alvarez into the starting lineup while Said Benrahma is dropped to the bench.

Veteran defender Angelo Ogbonna will also start for West Ham as he replaces the suspended Nayef Aguerd, who was sent off against Chelsea.