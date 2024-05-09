Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has a number of decisions to make ahead of the summer transfer windowRoberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has a number of decisions to make ahead of the summer transfer window
10 Brighton players tipped to leave this summer including £20m goal ace – gallery

By Derren Howard
Published 9th May 2024, 14:56 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 15:29 BST
All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion have a number of key contract and transfer decisions to make this summer. The Seagulls have just three Premier League fixtures of the campaign remaining, starting with Newcastle away this Saturday. Roberto De Zerbi’s men then conclude with home matches against Chelsea and Man United. There has been plenty of speculation on the future of head coach De Zerbi but there are also players who face uncertain futures. A number of experienced professionals will be out of contract this summer and decisions need to be made on players returning from loan. Here’s 10 players who could be heading for the exit door this summer...

1. Joel Veltman

The 32-year-old former Ajax man will have one year remaining on his contract this summer. A reliable presence and if he did depart Albion would miss his experience but Jack Hinshelwood and Tariq Lamptey should be available at right back next season after injuries. Photo: Bryn Lennon

2. Pascal Gross

This would be a painful one if the player of the year decided to leave. De Zerbi would love to keep him but Gross spoke previously of a potential return to the Bundesliga for professional and family reasons. Fingers crossed he stays Photo: GLYN KIRK

3. James Milner

The former Liverpool man is out-of contract this summer and has not featured since the loss at Luton due to a thigh injury. De Zerbi says he wants him to stay and the club have a big call to make here on the 37-year-old. Photo: Bryn Lennon

4. Adam Lallana

Another experienced but injury prone player De Zerbi wants to keep. Lallana plays a vital role with the younger players and a player-coach role could well be an option for him Photo: Mike Hewitt

