Brighton and Hove Albion have a number of key contract and transfer decisions to make this summer. The Seagulls have just three Premier League fixtures of the campaign remaining, starting with Newcastle away this Saturday. Roberto De Zerbi’s men then conclude with home matches against Chelsea and Man United. There has been plenty of speculation on the future of head coach De Zerbi but there are also players who face uncertain futures. A number of experienced professionals will be out of contract this summer and decisions need to be made on players returning from loan. Here’s 10 players who could be heading for the exit door this summer...