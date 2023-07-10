10 Brighton stars have penguins (yes penguins) named after them following record-breaking season

Brighton players have received many plaudits following last season's record-breaking Premier League campaign – but none quite as odd as this.

Ten Humboldt Penguins at Drusillas Park have been named after Albion players. The Humboldt penguins, which are native to Chile and Peru, have been named De Zerbi, Steele, Webster, Dunk, March, Gross, Mitoma, Veltman, Enciso and Ferguson.

Albion fan and Drusillas visitor services manager Carla Lee came up with the idea to mark the Seagulls's best ever top-flight season.

She said, “I am a massive Brighton fan. After the season the men’s team have had, what better way for us to honour them than by naming our new penguins after some of the squad.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has had a penguin named after him

“It was really difficult to narrow it down to the ten players, I felt like a coach having to pick their starting team! I wanted to honour the players who have played a big part, but Alexis Mac Allister had to be dropped after he left for Liverpool.

“Brighton is our biggest catchment area for visitors and we see loads of kids and adults in Albion shirts, so hopefully they will be eager to see the penguins. The fact that the penguins are South American adds to that link.