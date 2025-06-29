Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler will see a number of players leave this summerplaceholder image
Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler will see a number of players leave this summer

11 Brighton players still to leave amid huge summer overhaul – as two new arrivals prepare to check in

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 29th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion summer transfer window 2025

Brighton are set to have a number of departures throughout the summer transfer window.

The Seagulls have already spent around £70m as the likes of Stefanos Tzimas, Charalampos Kostoulas, Tommy Watson and Diego Coppola have arrived.

Chairman and owner Tony Bloom, speaking last week to ITV Racing, said he does not expect too many more arivals but players are set to leave depart as Albion seek to trim their large squad.

Brighton also have to make a number decisions on fringe players and those returning from loan.

Here's 11 who could leave and two potential arrivals before the season starts against Fulham at the Amex Stadium on August 16...

The talented Brighton goalkeeper had a tough loan at Hull City last year and may look to leave this summer as he wants regular first team football. His path at Brighton is currently blocked by Bart Verbruggen and Jason Steele. The Seagulls also have England under-21 stopper James Beadle.

1. Carl Rushworth

Photo: George Wood

The Brazilian defender admitted it's unlikely he will fulfil his current contract. Real Sociedad are said to be pushing for a summer transfer. Guide price: £15m.

2. Igor Julio

Photo: Dan Istitene

The Ecuadorian left back is reportedly keen to leave this summer and is wanted by Manchester United. Guide price £30m.

3. Pervis Estupinan

Photo: Mike Hewitt

The former Celtic midfielder struggled to make a major impact last year and complained that he was being played out of position. Napoli made a £25m bid but Everton, Atalanta and Roma are all keen.

4. Matt O'Riley

Photo: Mike Hewitt

