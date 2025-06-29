Brighton are set to have a number of departures throughout the summer transfer window.

The Seagulls have already spent around £70m as the likes of Stefanos Tzimas, Charalampos Kostoulas, Tommy Watson and Diego Coppola have arrived.

Chairman and owner Tony Bloom, speaking last week to ITV Racing, said he does not expect too many more arivals but players are set to leave depart as Albion seek to trim their large squad.

Brighton also have to make a number decisions on fringe players and those returning from loan.

Here's 11 who could leave and two potential arrivals before the season starts against Fulham at the Amex Stadium on August 16...

1 . Carl Rushworth The talented Brighton goalkeeper had a tough loan at Hull City last year and may look to leave this summer as he wants regular first team football. His path at Brighton is currently blocked by Bart Verbruggen and Jason Steele. The Seagulls also have England under-21 stopper James Beadle. Photo: George Wood

2 . Igor Julio The Brazilian defender admitted it's unlikely he will fulfil his current contract. Real Sociedad are said to be pushing for a summer transfer. Guide price: £15m. Photo: Dan Istitene

3 . Pervis Estupinan The Ecuadorian left back is reportedly keen to leave this summer and is wanted by Manchester United. Guide price £30m. Photo: Mike Hewitt