Brighton fans go wild at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Albion netted a 90th minute winner against Antonio Conte's men

14 stunning Brighton fan photos from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium win - are you in our gallery?

Brighton and Hove Albion completed a north London away day double double as they beat Antonio Conte's Champions League chasing Tottenham in a thrilling Premier League encounter for the Seagulls

By Derren Howard
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 10:23 am

Brighton moved up to 10th and made another potentially decisive impact on the top-four race as they enjoyed more success in north London by beating Tottenham 1-0 thanks to Leandro Trossard’s 90th-minute goal.

A week after the Seagulls beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to hand Spurs the initiative in the battle to qualify for the Champions League, they repeated the trick as Trossard weaved into the area and expertly picked out the bottom corner with the outside of his right boot.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said: "The players were incredible, work rate and understanding and discipline. Everything you need to win at places like this because Tottenham are a top team.

"We had good organisation and attitude to run and defend and be brave when we had the ball. It was no smash and grab, we tried to win the ball and push them back.

"We are playing against a number of world class players. We knew we had to be good and I thought we were today.

"You can see how difficult it is historically for Brighton and Hove Albion to win at Spurs. A great day for the club, three points a clean sheet and 40 points with six games to go.

"So not so bad considering it was Armageddon three matches ago.

"It was only fair we beat Tottenham after Arsenal," quipped Potter when asked if his team has now had a major impact on the race for the top four.

Pictures by Jon Rigby...

1. Tottenham 0-1 Brighton

All cheers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Photo: Jon Rigby

2. Tottenham 0-1 Brighton

All cheers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Photo: Jon Rigby

3. Tottenham 0-1 Brighton

All cheers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Photo: Jon Rigby

4. Tottenham 0-1 Brighton

All cheers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Photo: Jon Rigby

