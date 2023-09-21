17 brilliant crowd pictures as Brighton fans enjoy historic Europa League night at Amex Stadium

It was a historic moment for the Seagulls as they made their foray into in European competition against the Greek champions. Brighton qualified for the continental competition for the first time thanks to their sixth place finish in the Premier League last term.

Tackling some of Europe’s best sides would have seemed like a distance pipedream back when the club’s very existence was under threat in the late 1990s, with the Goldstone Ground sold to pay off debts before Brighton endured spells playing at Gillingham and then Withdean.The Amex Stadium, though, will be packed in expectation of what De Zerbi’s well-drilled team can go on to achieve – having won 3-1 at Manchester United to record a fourth win from the opening five Premier League games. Brighton have been installed as second favourites for the Europa League behind Liverpool.