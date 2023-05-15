19 brilliant Brighton fan and celebration pictures from Arsenal victory
Brighton and Hove Albion fans had good reason to celebrate after a thrilling 3-0 victory at title-chasing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
The result all but ended Arsenal’s hopes of winning the title this season and boosted Albion’s chances of reaching European football for the first ever time in their history.
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “I’m really pleased with the performance because we deserved to win, I think. It was a very tough game, but to play here is always difficult and for us today was more difficult because on Monday we lost an incredible game. It’s tough to respond when you have lost 5-1, and for this I am really proud of my players. We showed we are serious people, we showed character because, without this part of football, you can play well, you can keep the ball, you can score goals, but without patience, without this value, we can’t achieve our targets.”
Here’s a collection of brilliant images from Brighton fans and celebrations from the players at the Emirates Stadium, courtesy of Getty Images