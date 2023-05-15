19 brilliant Brighton fan and celebration pictures from Arsenal victory

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “I’m really pleased with the performance because we deserved to win, I think. It was a very tough game, but to play here is always difficult and for us today was more difficult because on Monday we lost an incredible game. It’s tough to respond when you have lost 5-1, and for this I am really proud of my players. We showed we are serious people, we showed character because, without this part of football, you can play well, you can keep the ball, you can score goals, but without patience, without this value, we can’t achieve our targets.”