The pictures show the fashions of the time, the very different look of football from 60 years ago and capture some of the iconic names from the Seagulls.

See how many names you can remember from our pre-season team line-ups.

We also have plenty of snaps of football icon Brian Clough, who managed the club before his departure to Leeds United.

Players featured include Charley Livesey, Mel Hopkins and Kit Napier.

Let us know your favourite Albion memories from down the years via our social media channels.

And you can get the latest Albion news, here.

1. Albion in November 1963 Unspecified Brighton & Hove Albion players pose for a team portrait at the club's home stadium, the Goldstone Ground, in Hove in November 1963. It was a decent season for Albion who finished 8th in Division Four, they would win the league the following season. Photo: Evening Standard Photo Sales

2. Charley Livesey Brighton's Charley Livesey clashes with goalkeeper Alex Stepney during a game with Millwall on 25th September 1965. Stepney would go on to win the European Cup with Manchester United. Photo: Express Photo Sales

3. Mel Hopkins Manager Archie Macaulay and Mel Hopkins chat after Hopkins had signed for Brighton & Hove Albion on 8th October 1964. Hopkins had signed from Spurs for a transfer fee of £8,000. Photo: Evening Standard Photo Sales

4. Albion team pic - 1964 Brighton & Hove Albion line-up ahead of the 1964/65 season. It was a season to remember with the lads winning the Division Four title and scoring a whopping 102 goals on their way to glory. Photo: Stanley Sherman Photo Sales