20 nostalgic Brighton and Hove Albion pictures from the 1960s/70s - including rare team line-ups, the time when Brian Clough was boss and a glamour FA Cup clash with Chelsea
We’ve dipped into our archives to bring you these pictures from Brighton and Hove Albion through the Swinging Sixties and 1970’s.
The pictures show the fashions of the time, the very different look of football from 60 years ago and capture some of the iconic names from the Seagulls.
See how many names you can remember from our pre-season team line-ups.
We also have plenty of snaps of football icon Brian Clough, who managed the club before his departure to Leeds United.
Players featured include Charley Livesey, Mel Hopkins and Kit Napier.
Let us know your favourite Albion memories from down the years via our social media channels.
And you can get the latest Albion news, here.