Albion midfield maestros Jakub Moder and Alexis Mac Allister will face off against each other in Group C.

Moder's Poland and Argentina's Mac Allister have also been drawn against Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poland face Mexico in their opening game, while Argentina kick off against Saudi Arabia, on November 22.

Brighton & Hove Albion's World Cup-bound players have discovered their group opponents for this winter's showpiece event in Qatar. Picture by Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Biało-czerwoni then take on Saudi Arabia, while la Albiceleste meet Mexico, on November 26.

Moder and Mac Allister will go toe-to-toe on November 30 in the final game of Group C.

Robert Sánchez's Spain and Kaoru Mitoma's Japan will do battle in Group E alongside four-time World Cup winners Germany and the winners of the intercontinental play-off between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

La Roja will start against either Costa Rica or New Zealand while Japan face Germany on November 23.

Spain meet Germany in a clash of the titans on November 27. The Blue Samurai face Costa Rica or New Zealand on the same day.

Sánchez and Mitoma's respective nations will meet in the final game of Group E on December 1.

Leandro Trossard and Belgium will face off against 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia, Morocco and Canada in Group F.

The Red Devils kick off against Canada, who are appearing at their first World Cup finals in 36 years, on November 23.

Belgium then take on Morocco four days later before finishing Group F against Croatia on December 1.

Ecuador, who boast Seagulls pair Jeremy Sarmiento and Moisés Caicedo, have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts and Asian Cup holders Qatar, three-time World Cup finalists the Netherlands and African Cup of Nations champions Senegal.

Ecuador will take on Qatar in the opening game of the World Cup on November 21 at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, kick-off 10am.

La Tri face Louis van Gaal's Oranje in their second game on November 25 before concluding the group against Senegal on November 29.

Andi Zeqiri's Switzerland will take on five-time World Cup winners Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.

The Swiss start against Cameroon on November 24 before battling Brazil four days later.Switzerland end Group G against Serbia on December 2.

Ex-Seagulls winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Iran will meet Gareth Southgate's England, USA and the winner of the European play-off between Scotland, Wales and Ukraine in Group B.

The Three Lions meet Iran in the opening game on November 21. England then take on the US, while Iran face one of Scotland, Wales or Ukraine four days later.

The Three Lions conclude the group stages against the European play-off winner on November 29. Iran finish against the USA on the same day.

The draw, hosted by Carli Lloyd, Jermaine Jenas and Samantha Johnson, was conducted by FIFA legends Cafu, Jay Jay Okocha, Lothar Matthäus, Ali Daei, Adel Ahmed Malalla, Tim Cahill, Bora Milutinović and Rabah Madjer at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar.

Here is the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw in full:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Ukraine/Scotland/Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru/United Arab Emirates/Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic