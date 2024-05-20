The 44-year-old, who insisted he does not have another job lined up amid reports linking him to several top European clubs, ended his history-making tenure at the Amex Stadium with Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United. “For sure, if I have to stay at home three, four, five months, it should be not a problem because I will work,” said De Zerbi. “I will work studying different games, different teams, the style of different coaches.”