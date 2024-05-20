Roberto De Zerbi hopes to find a new club in time for the start of next season following his premature departure from Brighton.
But the Italian is content to smoke cigarettes and “watch 100 games per week” as he awaits a fresh opportunity.
Albion have already begun the process of identifying De Zerbi’s successor after agreeing to end his contract two years early.
The 44-year-old, who insisted he does not have another job lined up amid reports linking him to several top European clubs, ended his history-making tenure at the Amex Stadium with Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United. “For sure, if I have to stay at home three, four, five months, it should be not a problem because I will work,” said De Zerbi. “I will work studying different games, different teams, the style of different coaches.”
Here’s 21 cracking photos courtesy of Getty Images from an emotional day at the Amex Stadium...
