Albion fans have seen plenty of ups and downs at the club over the years.

But no matter what the results the brilliant Seagulls fans are there through thick and thin.

They have a long wait to watch their team again with the World Cup in full swing.

We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you more pics of fans backing the boys up and down the land.

Have a look at our gallery and see if you – or anyone you know – features.

1. Watford v Brighton and Hove Albion Brighton and Hove Albion fans looks on prior to the Premier League match between Watford and Brighton and Hove Albion at Vicarage Road on August 26, 2017. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City Brighton fans arrive for their first Premier league game against Manchester City on August 12, 2017. Photo: AFP Contributor:e Photo Sales

3. Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton and Hove Albion fans celebrate after their side scores their first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on May 7, 2017 Photo: Jan Kruger:e Photo Sales

4. Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion Brighton and Hove Albion fans arrive in good spirits prior to the Premier League match between Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at The King Power Stadium on August 19, 2017. Photo: Michael Regan:e Photo Sales