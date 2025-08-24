29 superb pictures of Everton and Brighton fans at the Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton and Brighton fans were taking in their new surroundings in perfect sunshine at the brand spanking new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The 52,769 capacity waterfront venue hosted a Premier League fixture for the first ever time as the Toffees hosted Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls.

Supporters from both teams took the chance to capture the historic moment, before the serious action started on the pitch for the 2pm kick-off.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was keen for the moment not to get to his players and insisted his team were not there to be the “nice guys”.

Here’s 29 fantastic pictures of Everton and Brighton fans at the Hill Dickinson Stadium...

1 . Everton vs Brighton Fans of Brighton & Hove Albion are seen wearing replica shirts which read "Mitoma, 22" and "Dan, 1", as they enjoy the pre-match atmosphere prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Hill Dickinson Stadium Photo: Michael Regan

2 . Everton vs Brighton A general view shows the Hill Dickinson Stadium, ahead of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion Photo: DARREN STAPLES

3 . Everton vs Brighton A fan of Everton is seen outside the stadium wearing replica shirt with the name of Iliman Ndiaye Photo: Michael Regan