300 Sussex participants enjoy rare opportunity at Brighton and Hove Albion

Around three hundred participants from across Sussex had a rare opportunity to play on the pitch at the American Express Community Stadium (the Amex) last week (26 May, 2023).

Delivered by Albion in the Community (AITC), the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club (BHAFC), in partnership with American Express, the annual Football Festival was launched last year for under-represented groups including participants with a disability, young people living in disadvantaged areas, and girls (aged under 11) to demonstrate that everyone can feel welcome in football.

Led by AITC qualified coaches and supported by twenty-one American Express colleague volunteers, the day consisted of a series of mini-tournaments and an opportunity to socialise together. As the club’s Main Sponsor, American Express arranged for the event to take place at the Amex to give participants a chance to experience what it’s like to play at a Premier League team’s home ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beverly Sawyers, Senior Vice President at American Express, who participated on the day said: “We know that football is a powerful tool to engage and inspire people. At American Express, we are proud to support inclusion and this event is all about championing community cohesion and promoting that football is a sport for all, able to transcend potential barriers of ethnicity, religion, ability, age, gender, or sexual orientation.

AITC representatives, participants and American Express volunteers at the Football Festival

“With the last home match of the 2022/2023 English Premier League season wrapped up, we had the chance to host the event here at the Amex. Seeing everyone (including my Amex colleagues) step onto the pitch for the first time and then experience what it’s like to play where their heroes play week- in-week out has been a joy.”

The event was part of AITC’s and American Express’ flagship volunteer programme Learn, Live, Play Together.

AITC coach, participants and Beverly Sawyers, American Express, (right) at the Amex