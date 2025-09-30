One of the key issues for Fabian Hurzeler this term is getting Carlos Baelba back to his best form.

The Cameroon international is yet to complete 90 minutes in the Premier League this season but he has shown promising signs recently that he's getting back to his best.

A pre-season knee injury and transfer speculation to Manchester United disrupted his progress at Brighton but he remains a special talent for head coach Hurzeler to nurture.

A fully fit and firing Baelba is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League... and here's a new formation that could get the best from him, starting at Wolves this Sunday...

1 . Carlos Baleba Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba has struggled at times this season | Getty Images

2 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Albion stopper is Fabian Hurzeler's tried and tested No 1. Impressed at Chelsea | Getty Images

3 . Mats Wieffer - RB Recovered from a knee injury and will look to return to the starting XI at Wolves | Getty Images