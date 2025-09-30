4-3-3: How Brighton could line up to get the best from Carlos Baleba at Wolves - gallery

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 30th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 09:07 BST

Wolves vs Brighton this Sunday in the Premier League at Molineux Stadium

One of the key issues for Fabian Hurzeler this term is getting Carlos Baelba back to his best form.

The Cameroon international is yet to complete 90 minutes in the Premier League this season but he has shown promising signs recently that he's getting back to his best.

A pre-season knee injury and transfer speculation to Manchester United disrupted his progress at Brighton but he remains a special talent for head coach Hurzeler to nurture.

A fully fit and firing Baelba is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League... and here's a new formation that could get the best from him, starting at Wolves this Sunday...

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba has struggled at times this season

1. Carlos Baleba

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba has struggled at times this season | Getty Images

The Albion stopper is Fabian Hurzeler's tried and tested No 1. Impressed at Chelsea

2. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The Albion stopper is Fabian Hurzeler's tried and tested No 1. Impressed at Chelsea | Getty Images

Recovered from a knee injury and will look to return to the starting XI at Wolves

3. Mats Wieffer - RB

Recovered from a knee injury and will look to return to the starting XI at Wolves | Getty Images

Enjoyed his physical battle with Pedro at Chelsea and is key for this Brighton defence

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

Enjoyed his physical battle with Pedro at Chelsea and is key for this Brighton defence | Getty Images

