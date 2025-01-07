5 truths and 3 lies as Brighton's transfer window takes shape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest news from Brighton and Hove Albion's transfer window

Brighton’s main issue this season has been game management and lacking experience at vital moments… so in true Brighton fashion, their main transfer target this window is an untested 18-year-old defender from South America, Vitor Reis.

The Seagulls, who spent more than £200m in the previous transfer window and sit 10th in the Premier League, are not expected to conduct too much business this window but they have reportedly made three bids for Reis, who currently plays for Palmeiras, is said to be excellent and has attracted the attention of Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Germain.

Brighton have refused to comment on any reports or speculation so far this transfer window and boss Fabian Hurzeler has swiftly batted away any transfer questions with the line, “it’s club policy not to talk about this.”

Brighton's Irish striker Evan Ferguson continues to be linked with a January move

The nature of football this time of year however means speculation will continue to swirl around the Brighton team, especially regarding fringe players who are frustrated by their lack of minutes on the pitch.

As the rumour mill goes into overdrive, here’s five truths and three lies as Brighton's transfer window takes shape…

Truth 1: Brighton are in the market for a central defender. At the start of the season Hurzeler was keen to sign experienced German defender Mats Hummels on a free transfer. “Positive talks” were held with the former Borussia Dortmund man, who instead opted for Serie A club Roma. The Seagulls have serious issues at centre back as Lewis Dunk has struggled with calf issues this term and is currently sidelined.

Adam Webster, who Brighton almost sold to Wolves at the start of the season, has just returned from a lengthy hamstring problem and Brazilian Igor Julio hobbled off with what looked like a hamstring problem in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal. Jan Paul van Hecke has been Brighton’s most reliable centre back in the past two seasons but the addition of Reis and/or another experienced defender would be a very welcome January addition. Brighton’s last bid for Ries was thought to be around £23m.

Truth 2: Tariq Lamptey is out of contract this summer but don't expect him to go anywhere in January. Hurzeler spoke extremely highly of Lamptey after the Arsenal match and explained how hard the decision was to leave him out of the 1-1 draw with the Gunners (in favour of Joel Veltman) after Lamptey’s dazzling display at Aston Villa.

Veltman has been the main man at right back this term and so far there has been little talk of a new contract for Lamptey. January is Brighton’s last chance to get a fee for the former Chelsea man but 24-year-old could still prove a key man in the second half of the season.

Truth 3: Valentin Barco will cut short his season loan at Sevilla. The loan for Albion’s left back has not gone as planned with just three starts in seven La Liga appearances. Head coach Garcia Pimienta confirmed he left Barco out of his squad to face Almeria last weekend at the player’s own request. “He didn’t have the minutes I suppose he wanted. I imagine he is trying to find an exit,” Pimienta added.

FC Porto are reportedly keen on taking Barco for the second half of the season, although that is still to be confirmed by Brighton or the Portuguese club.

Truth 4: Brighton are considering recalling goalkeeper Carl Rushworth from his season-long loan at Hull City. Hull boss Ruben Selles said: “He's a great goalkeeper, and he was one of the best goalkeepers last season in the Championship. First of all, he needs to be fit to compete, and then we will make a decision."

Rushworth has struggled with an ankle issue since joining the Tigers and is behind Ivor Pandur in the pecking order at the Championship strugglers.

Truth 5: Jakub Moder is out of contract this summer and maybe be tempted with a January move. The Poland international has made 12 matchday squads this term but his only two starts were in the Carabao Cup matches against Wolves and Liverpool. January could be the last chance of receiving a fee for the player they brought from Lech Poznan for around £9m in 2020.

Lies: Evan Ferguson continues to be linked with a January move although the club insist he is going nowhere. Ferguson is contracted with Brighton until 2029 but his lack of minutes on the pitch this season has increased speculation, with Chelsea, Fulham, West Ham, Tottenham, Manchester United and Celtic all linked.

The striker is also currently sidelined with an ankle issue, which could scupper any potential loan move. The only slim chance of a move tis month is if a club with the resources of a Chelsea submit a huge offer that’s too good to refuse.

Lies: Facundo Buonanotte has been excellent so far for Leicester City this season during his season long loan. It has sparked rumours that Brighton could recall the Argentina playmaker for the second half of the season but so far, Sussex World understands the club have no plans to bring Buonanotte back early.

Speaking earlier this season, Hurzeler said; “I hope he keeps doing the things he is doing. Keeps improving, stays humble, works hard and he will be part of our future here at the club for sure.”

Lies: Reports that Carlos Baleba has started talks Manchester City is said to be nonsense. City are determined to bolster their midfield, as the injury to Rodri has left Pep Guardiola desperately short – a position that Baleba could fill. But Brighton have their own injury issues, they have zero need to sell and there’s next to no chance of Baleba leaving this transfer window. The summer however could be different story for the midfielder, and perhaps a few other players at Brighton – such as Joao Pedro, Veltman, Webster and Ferguson.