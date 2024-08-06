Luca Barrington (r) of Brighton & Hove Albion U21 during the Premier League 2 match against Tottenham Hotspur U21

Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Luca Barrington has agreed a season-long loan move to League Two outfit Grimsby Town.

Barrington, 19, joined the Seagulls in 2022 after impressing for Manchester City’s under-18s. His fine form continued with Brighton and last season he made eight-goal involvements from 17 appearances in the Premier League2. Barrington is contracted to Brighton until June 2025 and is yet to make an appearance for the first team.

Grimsby struggled last term and finished fourth from bottom in the fourth tier of English football, narrowly avoiding the drop to the National League. The signing of the Brighton talent will boost the attacking options for boss David Artell, who kept Grimsby in the Football League after taking charge last November.

Artell said: "We’re excited to have Luca – he’s an excellent, technical player who’s going to provide us with something a bit different. He’s a versatile forward who can play off both flanks and likes to get in behind the opposition."

The club posted: “Luca Barrington signs! We are delighted to announce the signing of Luca Barrington on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion until the end of the season. Welcome, Luca!”

The Mariners start the 2024-25 campaign away at Fleetwood this Saturday.