Ferdi Kadioglu reacts to Premier League defeat at Liverpool

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton conceded two swift second goals as Liverpool came from behind and replaced Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Arne Slot’s side were given an uncomfortable time by Brighton at Anfield and fell behind as Ferdi Kadioglu netted his first Premier League goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool though improved in the second half and goals from Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah sealed the three points.

Brighton's Turkish defender Ferdi Kadioglu celebrates scoring the team's first goal

"We worked hard, we suffered a lot but at the end no points,” said Ferdi Kadioglu to Sky Sports. “Very disappointed. Very happy for my first goal in the Premier League but three points would have been more important to me.

"We had control in the first half, we created chances. Second half I don't think we played enough from the back. The pressing was little bit less. We tried to defend as a team with everything we had. We worked hard but unfortunately it didn't fall for us.

"We had opportunities to make it 2-0 but that's football. If you don't score the other team will punish you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton started the better of the two sides, pushing high and forcing mistakes from Liverpool in midfield.

And the visitors took the lead after 14 minutes. Kaoru Mitoma’s low cross from the left was behind Danny Welbeck but rolled through to Kadioglu, who smashed it beyond Caoimhin Kelleher and in off the far post.

Far from sitting back on their lead, Brighton continued to push forward and should have made it 2-0 in the 27th minute as Yasin Ayari’s superb pass put Georginio Rutter through on goal, but Kelleher made the save.

When the equaliser came in the 70th minute it was almost by accident as Gakpo’s cross from the left missed everyone before tucking inside the far post.

And just moments later Liverpool led as substitute Curtis Jones played in Salah, who cut in from the right and lifted a shot beyond the reach of Verbruggen.