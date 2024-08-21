'A different test' - Crawley Town boss highlights 'ridiculous' stat in EFL Trophy bonus point win over Brighton and Hove Albion u21s
Cam Peupion opened the scoring for Albion on 10 minutes before Charlie Barker levelled three minutes later. Antony Papadopoulos fired the Reds in front on 55 minutes but Joshua Duffus equalised for the Seagulls with six minutes remaining.
A penalty shootout then followed at the Eden Utilities Stand end which Crawley won after Brighton missed their first and last spot-kick. Crawley stuck with the back three that has started all games this season but Eddie Beach made his debut in goal while Barker started in midfield.
Lindsey said: “I really enjoyed the game. I thought it was a really good performance. I thought we controlled the game and dominated possession throughout. We played out from the back and played through the thirds and scored two great goals in open play. The penalties were very good as well must say.
"It was a different test from what we are used to and the distances we ran were really high. Actually, I think even Panutche Camara played 60 minutes and covered nearly 10K, which is ridiculous. His running stats were through the roof.
"I'm looking forward to actually watching it back to clip it all up ready for Thursday for the debrief.”
Crawley reached the quarter-finals of this competition last year and it was a chance to bring players on the fringe of the starting XI to get minutes, and he reiterated that after the game.
"These games are really important for that reason alone, just to make sure the boys who are on the edges of the team that they get in minutes in competitive football.”
Crawley travel to Wigan on Saturday before visiting the Amex to face Premier League Brighton in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
