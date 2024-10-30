Fabian Hurzeler said Mats Wieffer showed he has ‘great character’ with his performance against Liverpool – days after a big error led to Wolves’ late equaliser in the Premier League.

Wieffer – a £25m summer signing from Feyenoord – squandered a four-on-one opportunity when Albion were leading 2-1 in injury-time on Saturday.

Within seconds of losing the ball, the ball was in Brighton’s goal and the hosts had given up a two-goal lead to drop two points.

The 24-year-old started the match against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup tonight (Wednesday, October 30) – and his manager was pleased with what he saw.

Fabian Hurzeler, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, consoles Mats Wieffer after the Wolves draw. Photo: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

"I think he [Wieffer] showed a great reaction to this game,” Hurzeler said.

"That’s not easy to comeback like this, to show this character and personality after a bad mistake and not being the best player against Wolverhampton to try and show a reaction.

"He was asking for the ball, he was not hiding. He made mistakes for sure but afterwards he was still asking for the ball. That shows he is a great character and keeps on going. I’m sure he will help us this season.”

Liverpool edged an entertaining five-goal match at the Amex – with Cody Gakpo (x2) and Luis Diaz scoring the goals for the visitors.

Simon Adingra and Tariq Lamptey both scored to half the deficit, on two occasions, but time ran out for Brighton to equalise and force a first-ever first-team penalty shootout at the Amex.

“We knew before the players had great character and great personality,” Hurzeler told reporters.

”It’s disappointing to be knocked out of the cup. We were not ruthless enough. Liverpool scored at the right moment out of nowhere. Anna unbelievable shot. They had timing on their side today.

"We were not able to reply in the right moments.”

One big positive from the night was Brajan Gruda – who made his first start in Brighton colours since his summer move from Mainz.

The German attacking midfielder, 20, was a real bright-spark and fans have taken to social media to praise his performance.

Hurzeler said: “It’s his first game so we have to be patient.

"We can see from the first training he can do great things. He’s still very young, from a different culture.

“His start was good and now we try to improve him, try to help him. I’m very pleased he played, almost, 90 minutes today.”

Lamptey also had a big chance to impress and he had a mixed night. He was robbed of the ball before the second Liverpool goal just minutes after he gave the ball away from a corner – and Jason Steele was forced into a fine stop following a quick breakaway.

However, the Ghana international was a real threat going forward. He nearly created a goal for Adingra after a superb run and cross but the Ivorian’s header was saved onto the woodwork.

Lamptey, whose first-team minutes have been limited – then scored a late goal via a deflection.

Hurzeler said: “Sure, it’s not that easy if you don’t have regular game time. In the end they are all professionals and have to use their chance when it is there.

“Today some of them showed a positive impact, a lot of good things. Also some negative things, otherwise we wouldn’t lose the match.

“We have to analyse it, we have to feedback and try to keep going.”

Ferdi Kadioglu was forced off with an injury at half-time. The Turkish international was replaced by Pervis Estupinan at left-back.

Hurzeler said the former Fenerbahce star took a ‘hit on the foot’, adding: “We have to wait for his reaction tomorrow.”