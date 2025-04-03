Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has had his say on Tommy Watson's move to Brighton. | Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has been left surprised by the timing of Tommy Watson’s move to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Black Cats head coach has made clear the 18-year-old will still feature for his side this season as they continue their play-off battle.

On Tuesday, the Seagulls announced they had agreed a deal in the region of £10m to sign the Academy of Light product in the summer on a four-year deal until June 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His arrival brings and end to the long-running transfer saga, with Albion attempting to bring Watson to the Amex Stadium in the previous two windows. Of course, Fabian Hurzeler’s men had a bid reportedly in the region of £13m rejected on deadline day.

The England youth international has featured 14 times for Sunderland this term, scoring two goals.

Although a switch failed to come to fruition in February, Watson has now sealed a Premier League move and will arrive at the Amex Stadium at the end of this season.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Le Bris has given his thoughts on the situation and questioned the timing of the move.

‘We have to accept the situation,’ the head coach said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The timing is not ideal but at the same time, we know that Tommy has had many offers from Premier League clubs before. We declined and tried to renew his contract, but it wasn't possible in the end. So, it’s his decision and we have to move on. I hope it's a positive outcome for the club financially at least and for our future.

‘Every player is different and the environment at Sunderland is, I think, very positive for the development of young players. They can get minutes, the club trusts young players. At the same time, everyone is different. Tommy had just over one year left on his contract so everyone had to make a decision. His decision is his decision, and we have to accept it.

‘Other players made different choices, but Tommy has made this one. They are all different and we just have to accept this. Whether it is good or bad we will have to see, that is life. At least now it is known, and we can move on.’

Tommy Watson to remain available for Sunderland this season

Tommy Watson has featured 14 times for Sunderland this season. | Getty Images

Watson’s move to the south coast comes days before Sunderland’s Championship contest against play-off rivals West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Le Bris has made it clear the young sensation will continue to fight for a place in his starting XI for the remainder of the campaign and has praised the winger’s professionalism.

‘If Tommy plays well, he will play. Football is simple like this.

‘You have contracts and sometimes the relationship is a little bit more transactional and you have to accept that. Some players are really well connected all the way, with the story, the club etc and some others are contracted, and they just play. The point is that those players can still be good players [for the team].

‘I think Tommy will be involved because he is professional. The situation is not so unusual in football. You have to deal with these situations. The timing is a little bit weird, and I accept that, but we want to push on until the end of the season.’