Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton will have a major transfer decision to make this January as midfielder Jakub Moder nears the end of his contract.

Moder, 25, signed for Brighton in 2020 from Lech Poznan for around £8m and has so far made 68 appearances with two goals and four assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Poland international was a regular under former boss Graham Potter but sustained a terrible ACL injury against Norwich in April 2022, which saw him miss almost two seasons.

Jakub Moder of Brighton & Hove Albion is out of contract this summer

Moder has started two Carabao Cup matches this term for Fabian Hurzeler – against Wolves and Liverpool – and has also made two late substitute appearances in the Premier League against Liverpool and Manchester City.

But his lack of game time is a problem for a player desperate to get his career back on track following his injury. Moder nearly joined Leicester last summer as part of a deal that almost brought Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Brighton – but that fell through once Dewsbury-Hall opted for Chelsea.

This January window will be Brighton's last chance to receive a fee for Moder, or risk losing him for nothing this summer. Both Sport Witness and Meczyki.pl. claim Champions League outfit Stuttgart are interested in bringing the midfielder to the Bundesliga – or Steve Cooper's Leicester could also rekindle their interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton conducted business with both clubs in the previous transfer window as Stuttgart brought striker Deniz Undav for around £30m after complex negotiations, while Leicester loaned Albion's Argentina international Facundo Buonanotte for the season. Buonanotte has so far proved a huge hit with Leicester.

“Jakub had a long injury, a bad injury," said Hurzeler to Sussex World when asked about Moder’s future. "Before this he was an impressive player, it’s our responsibility to get him back into shape and he’s looking good.

"He needs game time. Now it’s about the will and an intrinsic motivation to improve everyday. Then I’m sure that he can play an important part in our squad because he has a lot of skills.

"He’s fast, he’s good with the left and right foot, he can play in several positions so these players are always helpful for the squad."