'A Pep Guardiola favourite' - Brighton, Aston Villa and Rangers transfer target agrees new deal with Manchester City

James McAtee is tipped as a rising star at Man City

Manchester City youngster James McAtee has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League champions, the club have announced.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who hails from Salford and joined the City Academy at the age of 11, has made three senior appearances after breaking into Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

McAtee had been linked with a loan move in January but opted to remain in Manchester and has now committed his immediate future to City.

He told the club’s official website: “This is a really proud moment in my career, and I am so grateful to the club for showing their faith in me.

“I’ve been really pleased with my progress this season and I am sure I am in the right place to keep improving, so it feels amazing to know I will be a Manchester City player for another four years.”

The England U20 international midfielder was the subject of much interest in the January window, mainly as he only had 18 months left on contract.

Brighton were one of many chasing the City man with Aston Villa, Leicester, Rangers and Girona all interested.

Brighton had a fairly quiet window on the incoming front with 18-year-old Poland midfielder Kacper Kozlowski and German striker Deniz Undav the most significant arrivals.

Brighton also lost defender Dan Burn who joined his boyhood club Newcastle on transfer deadline day in £13m deal.