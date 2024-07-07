Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Amario Cozier-Duberry on a contract until 2028.

The attacking wide-midfielder joined Arsenal’s academy in September 2019 and signed his first professional contract with the Gunners two years ago.

He scored 13 goals and contributed five assists in 24 appearances for Arsenal’s under-21s last season and was an unused substitute in two first-team matches against Brentford in the Carabao Cup and Sevilla in the Champions League.

London-born Amario has also represented England at all age groups from under-16s to under-19s.

Amario Cozier-Duberry of Arsenal during the PL2 Quarter Final between Arsenal U21 and Chelsea U21 at Meadow Park on May 11, 2024 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Albion’s technical director David Weir said, “We’re really pleased to be able to bring Amario to the club.

"He’s got attributes we like and we believe he is a player who can flourish in our environment.