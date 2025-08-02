Brighton and Hove Albion have had another busy summer transfer window as they prepare for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.
The likes of Joao Pedro, Pervis Estupinan and Simon Adingra left for fresh challenges, while new arrivals included Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas, Maxim De Cuyper, Tommy Watson and Diego Coppola.
Of course a Brighton transfer window would not be complete with a major exit to Chelsea as Pedro completed his £60m move to Stamford Bridge. “We were able to negotiate very hard with our friends at Chelsea and get the best possible deal,” said chief executive Paul Barber this week. “It's inevitable from time to time you are going to deal with the same club again. Perhaps not as regularly as we do with Chelsea but it's a normal thing.”
There has also been some big loan decisions made, most notably Evan Ferguson’s season switch to Italian giants Roma.
Here, we take a look at the business conducted so far and give our honest verdict on each transfer...
Brighton spent around £50m on Greek strikers Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas Photo: BHAFC
2. Charalampos Kostoulas - in
The Greek striker arrived from Olympiacos for £30m on a five year deal. Brighton reportedly beat a number of elite clubs across Europe for his signature and there is plenty of excitement at Albion on his potential. He is still just 18, but physically he looks ready for Premier League football. Brighton could have a superstar on their hands and Fabian Hurzeler will hope to get the best from him. 8/10. Photo: BHAFC
3. Maxim De Cuyper - in
The left back arrived from Club Brugge as a replacement for Pervis Estupinan.The Belgium international has featured in pre-season and Fabian Hurzeler has praised him for his creativity. De Cuyper will look to form a dynamic partnership with Kaoru Mitoma on the left flank. The 24-year-old looks a solid signing and should be ready to step straight into the first team. 7/10. Photo: BHAFC
4. Olivier Boscagli - in
This looks to be a shrewd piece of business as the French defender arrived on a free after five successful seasons at PSV. The 27-year-old has top flight and Champions League experience and will provide extra defensive know how alongside Van Hecke, Coppola and Dunk. He also gives Hurzeler the option to go three at the back. 8/10. Photo: BHAFC
