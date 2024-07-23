Brighton and Hove Albion are preparing for their eighth consecutive season in the Premier League

Lead performance analyst Nick Stanley has left Brighton to join Championship club Norwich.

Stanley had been with Brighton for 12 years, having joined as an intern in July 2012.

He progressed through the coaching ranks with the Seagulls and was appointed lead performance analyst and then became the set-piece coach in July 2019.

Stanley will replace Andrew Hughes at Carrow Road, who recently left Norwich to join Steve Cooper at newly-promoted Leicester.

Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Nick to the club. He comes with some great experiences at a fantastic club in Brighton & Hove Albion, where he has worked alongside some top-class coaches.

“He will really help drive our set piece process forward as a real specialist in that area, and he can also support the broader coaching group in all aspects of team and individual development.