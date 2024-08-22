'A very interesting package' – Fabian Hurzeler to unleash their £40m record breaker on Manchester United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton’s record breaking £40m summer signing could make his debut against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Georginio Rutter arrived from Leeds United earlier this week on a five-year contract and the striker has been training with his new teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion boss Hurzeler is a huge admirer of the Frenchman’s talents and has been tracking Rutter’s progress since his time at Hoffenhiem, prior to his move to Leeds in 2023.

Georginio Rutter signed for Brighton for £40m from Leeds United

Hurzeler, speaking ahead of Brighton’s clash with Manchester United, said: “As a character, he's a little bit German, he's a little bit from the UK and a little bit French, so there's a mix of everything inside his character.

“He's laughing a lot and I think he's integrated fast in the group, and that's the most important thing. Of course, I'm convinced that he will help us on the pitch, by his attitude working against the ball, by his quality in possession. He has something special. I have known him since he played for Hoffenhiem and I followed his career.”

Rutter will provide a different option to what’s already available at Brighton. His link-up play is a huge feature of his game and he is expected to combine with Albion’s wide players such as Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler added: “He can help us because he has a very good feeling for positioning, a very good feeling for finding the gaps in between the lines from the opponent and taking the game forward. He's always trying to play vertically and I also like his reaction and his behaviour out of position and after losing the ball. So I think he has a very interesting package that will help us.”

The Seagulls won their Premier League opener 3-0 at Everton thanks to goals from Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra and Danny Welbeck. Despite the flying start, Hurzeler feels there’s plenty of room for improvement.

"In all phases of the game, we can improve,” said the 31-year-old German. “We have to be honest to ourselves, of course 3-0 was a great result but Everton had a better start in the game. They were dominating the game with their intensity, and the power they had. And then we made the right moment, we made the right decision, and we scored.

“I analyse the whole performance, how they work together, how they work in possession, out of possession. And there I see a lot of improvements. So I said to the players, ‘be happy to be a good start, but now continue working and improving in every phase of the game.'”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if the players had time to enjoy their impressive victory at Goodison Park, Hurzeler added: “You have to enjoy winning a Premier League game – that is always so important - had two days off afterwards, so they could enjoy it.

"But for me, it's very important that we get the focus back on our process and therefore, we need a lot of analysis and a lot of work on the pitch. Now it’s about making the next step and the next step after that. We're focusing on the short term.”