Abdallah Sima guide price for Norwich City revealed and seven more Brighton stars to leave this summer

2 . Abdallah Sima

The Senegal international looks to be on the move this summer... whether that's a loan or permanent deal remains to be seen. Norwich are the latest club to show interest in the attacker who has a guide price of £10m-plus. The 24-year has looked sharp for Brighton in pre-season and scored the second in last Saturday's 2-0 win against Coventry City. He almost joined Olympiacos earlier in the window as part of the £30m deal that brought Charalampos Kostoulas to Albion. Photo: BHAFC