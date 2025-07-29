Abdallah Sima guide price for Norwich City revealed and seven more Brighton stars to leave this summer

Joao Pedro, Pervis Estupinan and Simon Adingra have been Brighton’s most significant exits so far, with the likes of Valentin Barco, Odeluga Offiah and Kjell Scherpen also leaving on permanent deals.
Evan Ferguson (Roma), Ibrahim Osman (Auxerre), Carl Rushworth (Coventry), James Beadle (Birmingham), Eiran Cashin (Birmingham), Amario Cozier-Duberry (Bolton) and Do-young Yoon (Excelsior Rotterdam) all left on loan for the season.
The Seagulls still have outgoing business to attend to between now and the end of the transfer window, with attacker Abdallah Sima the latest to be linked as Championship club Norwich consider a bid for the Senegal international, who previously impressed while on loan at Rangers.
Here's Sima's guide price... plus seven more Brighton stars likely to exit
Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has seen Joao Perdo, Pervis Estupinan and Simon Adingra exit this summer Photo: GLYN KIRK
2. Abdallah Sima
The Senegal international looks to be on the move this summer... whether that's a loan or permanent deal remains to be seen. Norwich are the latest club to show interest in the attacker who has a guide price of £10m-plus. The 24-year has looked sharp for Brighton in pre-season and scored the second in last Saturday's 2-0 win against Coventry City. He almost joined Olympiacos earlier in the window as part of the £30m deal that brought Charalampos Kostoulas to Albion. Photo: BHAFC
3. Facundo Buonanotte
The Argentine playmaker missed Albion's latest pre-season against Coventry after he rolled his ankle in a friendly win against Las Palmas. The 20-year-old may struggle to be regular next term and has been linked with a £20m switch to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund. Photo: BHAFC
4. Jeremy Sarmiento
The Ecuador attacker spent last season on loan at Burnley and played a role in their promotion to the Premier League. The 23-year-old is still searching for the right move this summer and recently turned down Brazilian club Cruzeiro as he wants to stay in Europe at this stage of his career. Photo: BHAFC
