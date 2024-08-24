Absence of Brighton's £25m summer signing explained as Fabian Hurzeler makes Billy Gilmour decision for Man United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton’s £25m summer signing Mats Wieffer was a notable absentee from Brighton’s Premier League matchday squad to face Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

Wieffer, who joined the Seagulls from Feyenoord, impressed on his debut during Brighton’s 3-0 win at Everton last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But his display at Goodison Park came at a price as the Dutch international picked up a “minor injury” and was unavailable for selection against Erik ten Hag’s Man United team.

Mats Wieffer of Brighton & Hove Albion picked up a minor knock at Everton

In his pre-match conference, Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “He [Wieffer] did not have the best start to the game. He made some easy mistakes in possession but when we look at his reaction, that was outstanding. He never hides from the ball. Even when he made a mistake, he was asking for the ball. That is something I ask from my players. For me, in his first PL game that is outstanding. In his position if you are hiding, then you have problems.”

Wieffer’s absence saw Billy Gilmour promoted to the starting XI, despite persistent links of a £15m move to Napoli. Speaking ahead of the match Hurzler said was asked by Sussex World if he expects Gilmour to still be at Brighton come the end of the transfer window? “Yes,” was the German manager’s simple response.

Club record signing Georginio Rutter is on the bench following his midweek £40m move from Leeds, while defenders Tariq Lamptey and Igor Julio were on the bench as they continue their recoveries from injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton XI: Steele, Hinselwood, Dunk, Van Hecke, Veltman, Gilmour, Milner, Mitoma, Joao Pedro, Minteh, Welbeck. Subs: Rushworth, Lamptey, Igor Julio, Webster, Ensico, Rutter, Baleba, Adingra, Ayari.

Man United were unchanged from their 1-0 opening day win against Fulham – which means no place in the matchday squad for Jadon Sancho.

Man Utd XI: Onana, Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Casemiro, Rashford, Mount, Amad, Fernandes. Subs: Baynindir, De Ligt, Zirkzee, Eriksen, Garnacho, Antony, Evans, McTominay, Collyer.