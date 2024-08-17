Absence of Brighton's £25m summer signing explained as Fabian Hurzeler makes bold call at Everton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion's new boss Fabian Hurzeler has selected his XI for the Premier League opener against Everton at Goodison Park.

Hurzeler, 31, becomes the youngest ever permanent manager today having joined Brighton from Bundesliga side St Pauli this summer.

The German boss had a number of tough calls to make as injuries and transfer speculation all factored into his first starting XI.

Brighton trio Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan and Evan Ferguson were all back in training this week but were not ready for the season opener against Sean Dyche's team. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and defender Igor Julio are also absent with unspecified injuries.

Fabian Hürzeler named his starting XI for the Premier League season opening match at Everton

There was also no place in the match day squad of this week's £25m arrival of German attacker Brajan Gruda, who joined from Mainz on a four year deal.

Hurzler, speaking ahead of the game, said: "We need to give Brajan time, he comes from Germany, he's very young, it's a different culture here.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world. So we need to try to integrate him as fast as possible, we give him all the support and help he needs. Then we try to improve him and make him ready for the Premier League."

There was however a debut handed to another signing Mats Wieffer who joined from Feyenoord for £25m. Wieffer is expected to play in central midfield alongside the experienced James Milner, who starts his 23rd consecutive season in the Premier League, a new record surpassing Ryan Giggs.

Jack Hinshelwood also makes his first start since sustaining a nasty foot injury last season. Hinshelwood is expected to play at left back. Billy Gilmour, who continues to be linked with a move to Napoli, is on the bench.

Brighton starting XI: Steele; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Hinshelwood, Wieffer, Milner, Minteh, Joao Pedro, Mitoma, Welbeck. Subs: Rushworth, Webster, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Barco, Baleba, Adingra, Ayari, O'Mahony.

Everton starting XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucoure, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin.