Bad luck continues for ex-Brighton and Chelsea man

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brighton player Tariq Lamptey looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines following an ACL injury.

Lamptey, 24, joined Serie A outfit Fiorentina last month for a fee believed to be around £5m on a four-year contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Chelsea full full back has so far made just two substitute appearances for Fiorentina and has played just 25 minutes in total for his new club.

Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio posted: “Fiorentina, Lamptey has suffered an isolated tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee: he has already undergone surgery.”

It’s a serious blow for Lamptey who was looking to kick-start his career after an injury-hit five years at Brighton.

Lamptey joined Brighton from Chelsea in 2020 for around £3m and made 122 appearances for the Seagulls with five goals and 12 assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘valued’ player at Brighton

“He’s been a valued player throughout his time, but more than that he is a brilliant professional and person.,” said Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler after his exit.

“This is a good opportunity for him to play both Serie A and European football.

“On behalf of everyone at the club I’d like to wish him all the very best for the future.”

Lamptey is a former England under-21 international, but opted for Ghana at senior level and featured for the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.

Lamptey started with Chelsea as a seven-year-old and progressed to their under-18s, making his debut at the age of 16.