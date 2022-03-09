Adam Lallana, Enock Mwepu, Adam Webster - Brighton injury news and return dates ahead of Liverpool and Tottenham

Potter's team are struggling to find their best form and last Saturday's 2-1 loss at Newcastle United was their fourth Premier League defeat on the bounce.

It dropped Brighton to 13th in the Premier League table on 33 points from their 27 matches.

Liverpool - who progressed in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Anfield following their 2-1 aggregate victory against Inter Milan - are second in the top flight and aiming to close the six point gap on league leaders Man City.

Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana will hope to be fit to face his old team Liverpool at the Amex Stadium on Saturday

Potter has been missing the talents of Adam Lallana, Enock Mwepu, Adam Webster and Jeremy Sarmiento of late. Here the Brighton Indy takes a look at their injury status and potential return dates.

Adam Lallana - hamstring: The former Liverpool man is a vital cog in Graham Potter's midfield and keeping the 33-year-old fit has been a constant battle since his free transfer from Liverpool. Had a decent run in the team at the start of the season and adds experience and guile to the midfield.

Has missed the last few matches and was close to be available for Newcastle but was only fit for the bench and was an unused substitute. Should feature against Liverpool but a late call on whether he will start will be made.

Enock Mwepu - hamstring: The Zambia international has had a frustrating time since his £23m summer arrival from Red Bull Salzburg. Has shown brief glimpses of his potential - most notably his stunning long range effort at Anfield in the reverse fixture - but he has been hindered by niggling injuries and illness. He has been out since injuring his hamstring in the FA Cup at West Brom. The midfielder is making progress and could be available to face Liverpool.

Jeremy Sarmiento - hamstring: The Ecuador international is making good progress and was close to the matchday squad for Newcastle. The 19-year-old has not featured since injuring his hamstring on his first Premier League start at West Ham last December. Could be an option from the bench for Potter against Liverpool this Saturday. A player with huge potential and will be great to see him back.

Adam Webster - groin: Potter's key defender has been a huge miss - especially with Dan Burn leaving in January - and Brighton need him back as quickly as possible. Still struggling with his groin injury and will miss the match against Liverpool. An outside chance of making it back for the Tottenham clash but more likely after the international break.