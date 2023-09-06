Adam Lallana moves into surprising new role amid glowing praise from Chelsea ace

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Adam Lallana is learning from the England Under-21s backroom staff this month as the Brighton attacking midfielder considers moving into coaching one day.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lee Carsley’s Young Lions were crowned continental champions over the summer and kick off qualification for the next edition at Luxembourg on Monday.

Under-21s boss Carsley is assisted by former England star Ashley Cole and goalkeeping coach Tim Dittmer, with Lallana joining the coaching staff for this month’s camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old is still plying his trade for high-flying Brighton, with the 2016 England Player of the Year coming off the bench in three of their opening four league games.

Adam Lallana of Brighton & Hove Albion will help out with the England under-21 coaching during the international break

Lallana has now temporarily turned attentions to the Under-21s, heading to St George’s Park in a bid to learn from the set-up, while acting in a mentorship role for players.

This is not the 34-cap former international’s first dalliance with coaching. Lallana assisted Andrew Crofts during his time as interim Brighton boss after Graham Potter joined Chelsea last September.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill was on loan at Albion last season and, speaking after his first England senior call-up, was full of praise for Lallana’s impact on his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked for the biggest influences on his career, the England new boy said: “Last year Adam Lallana.

“I am someone who is a chilled person and sometimes I need someone to give me a bit of a push. And at first I did not really understand why he was always on me, trying to help me.

“But then once it clicked in my head, I realised that he was only trying to help me.

“I was happy and lucky to play alongside him and he definitely helped me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were times when I was having an off day or not really feeling like myself and he was there, no matter what, pushing me.

“It has definitely made me wake up a bit and realise the opportunity I have got and that I cannot waste it.

“Just in training. Giving me compliments, if I needed them. If I was struggling a bit, asked me if I was alright. If I am doing well, he would push me to make sure I was still doing well. Communication.

“He was always putting his arm around me, the same as Lewis Dunk.