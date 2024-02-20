Adam Lallana provides fitness update ahead of Everton and Wolves
Brighton and Hove Albion’s veteran midfielder Adam Lallana hopes to be available for selection for their Premier League clash against Everton this Saturday.
Lallana, 35, made a rare start for the Seagulls in the 2-1 loss at Tottenham on February 10 but was not included in the matchday squad for the 5-0 win at Sheffield United last Saturday.
Roberto De Zerbi’s team face Everton this Saturday at the Amex Stadium and then travel to Wolves in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday. They also resume their Europa League campaign next month, having qualified for the knockout stages.
Lallana said to the Albion website: “Personally, I’m fit and well. It was nice to feature from the start against Spurs last week and I’m just enjoying the moment, being a part of it.
“I don’t take anything for granted, because who knows what’s around the corner, but I want to enjoy the back-end of the season.
"We could go deep in the Europa League and FA Cup and we’ve got the Premier League and qualifying for Europe again as well. I’ve learned to enjoy these moments rather than look too far ahead into the future.”