Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Adam Lallana continues his recovery after hamstring surgery

Albion midfielder ace Adam Lallana expects to return to action before the end of season and help Brighton’s push for Europe and FA Cup glory.

Lallana, 34, has been sidelined since January due to a serious hamstring injury and was expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery.

But the former Liverpool midfielder, who agreed a new one-year contract extension with the club yesterday, provided a more positive update.

"Going as well it can be,” said Lallana to the Albion website when asked about his recovery. “I had surgery on the hamstring four-and-a-half weeks ago. I will be out running early next week, so I will definitely be back before the end of the season.

"If things keep going well there is plenty for us to play for. We are in the [FA] Cup still and games are being rearranged towards the back end of the season. There is plenty for me to work toward but I am still in and around the team and all the team meetings and at the games.

"I still feel as though I am contributing and helping in anyway I can. It is what you fight for at the business end of the season and hopefully I will be back for some important fixtures.”

Lallana has scored four goals in 74 appearances for Brighton in all competitions since joining from Liverpool in 2020.

The former England international has previously worked with Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp at his former clubs Southampton and Liverpool. But he is enjoying his time at Brighton and believes the club have a very special manager in De Zerbi.

“He is special, really special,” Lallana said. “I’ve been blessed to work with great managers in my career and this guy is right up there.