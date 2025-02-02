'Agreed' - Brighton make Evan Ferguson transfer decision amid West Ham and Everton link

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson has agreed to join West Ham on loan until the end of the season.

Ferguson, who was a second half substitute in the 7-0 loss at Nottingham Forest yesterday, has struggled to make an impact at Brighton this term, with just two Premier League starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports posted: “BREAKING: West Ham have agreed a deal with Brighton to sign striker Evan Ferguson on a straight loan until the end of the season.”

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion has joined West Ham on loan

Ferguson, 20, is contracted with Brighton until 2029 and there is not thought to be any obligation to buy included in the deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “West Ham are advancing in talks to sign Evan Ferguson, negotiations progressing but still working on key details before getting it done.

Straight loan deal until June from Brighton, as @skysports_sheth reports — talks still ongoing with player side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham are in desperate need of a striker due to injuries to Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Füllkrug, while Michail Antonio remains sidelined following a car crash.

Hammers boss Graham Potter is well known to Ferguson as they worked together during their time at Brighton and Potter handed Ferguson his first team debut at Brighton back in 2021 in the EFL Cup at Cardiff.

"It's very important that we talk about these things internally," said Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler last week. “That we know the player's view.

"The way of Brighton & Hove Albion is to get young players in, try to improve them. He is from our academy. Of course, we see his potential, but it is also important that he gets enough game time to develop and to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Therefore, it's always a decision we make together. So, We want to hear his opinion, his thoughts. We want to hear also his needs, his wishes and then it is also the club's side. Then it is about making the right decision together. Honestly, I don't know yet."