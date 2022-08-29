Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton already have Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, young Paraguay star Julio Enciso, Ecuador trio Jeremy Sarmiento, Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan – plus Colombia international Steven Alzate among their ranks.

Albion however are now keen to add 17-year-old Argentinian star Facundo Buonanotte. The attacking midfielder currently plays for Rosario Central, who are managed by ex-Man United and Man City forward Carlos Tevez.

Reports from South America news outlet TyC Sports, suggest Brighton have reached an “an agreement in principal” of around £10m and he could sign a contract with Albion until 2027. Previously, Tevez has compared Buonanotte to Lionel Messi.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter could look to add to his South American contingent after a flying start to this season's Premier League

So far this window Brighton have signed Enciso, Ivorian attacker Simon Adingra and Ecuador international left-back Estupinan. Chelsea's Levi Colwill also joined on a season loan.

Meanwhile, Albion's old rival Crystal Palace hope to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The England midfielder enjoyed a successful season loan at Selhurst Park and it has been reported by the Times that Palace have offered £29m for his services. Gallagher – who scored eight goals and five assists for Palace last term – is also wanted by Newcastle and Everton.