We’ve all seen the films - I, Robot, 2001: Space Odyssey, Blade Runner, Ex Machina, The Matrix, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Her and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery - and the message is very clear; Artifical Intelligence is either out to harm or seduce us, and regardless of whichever future it chooses to pursue, we’re done for.
Nonetheless, and in spite of Hollywood’s gravest warnings, the relentless advance of AI marches onwards, slowly speckling every aspect of our modern life and is really finding its virtual feet as a creative force.
We have decided to give ChatGPT an opportunity to prove itself and asked it to select a best-ever Brighton & Hove Albion XI.
The Seagulls are thriving in the Premier League and FA Cup this season – but none of Roberto De Zerbi’s heroes were deemed good enough to make ChatGPT’s team.
This is the team ChatGPT has selected (in a 4-3-3 formation).
1. Brighton's greatest all-time XI: AI chatbot selects the ultimate Seagulls line-up
2. Goalkeeper: Michel Kuipers
ChatGPT says: The Dutch goalkeeper played for Brighton between 2004-2011, making over 200 appearances for the club. SussexWorld says: Albion fan favourite Kuipers spent a decade in East Sussex, making 247 league appearances for the Seagulls Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
3. Right-back: Bruno Saltor
ChatGPT says: The Spanish right-back was a fans' favorite (sic) during his six years at the club, captaining the side to promotion to the Premier League in 2017. SussexWorld says: Skippered the Seagulls to the Premier League promised land in 2016/17. Was named in The Football League Team of the Season in 2015/16, and the Championship PFA Team of the Year in 2015/16 and 2016/17 respectively. Retired in 2019 after making 225 league appearances for Albion. Bruno followed Seagulls boss Graham Potter to Chelsea as part of his coaching staff in September 2022 Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
4. Cente-back: Steve Foster
ChatGPT says: A stalwart of the Brighton defense (sic) during the 1980s, Foster helped the team reach the FA Cup final in 1983. SussexWorld says: Made 172 league appearances for Albion between 1979 and 1983. While at Brighton, Foster won three caps for England, was a member of the Three Lions' 1982 FIFA World Cup squad, and reached the final of the 1983 FA Cup. Sold to Aston Villa in 1984, but returned to East Sussex in 1992 after a four-year spell at Oxford United. Made a further 115 league appearances for the Seagulls before his retirement in 1996 Photo: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images