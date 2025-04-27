Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Can Brighton qualify for Europe? – AI gives it's verdict

Brighton boosted their chances of qualifying for Europe as a brilliant late strike from Carlos Baleba secured a 3-2 comeback win against West Ham.

The lowly Hammers were on course for a first Premier League win in seven games when second-half goals from Mohammed Kudus and Tomas Soucek overturned Yasin Ayari’s eye-catching opener.

But substitute Kaoru Mitoma levelled a minute from time before Baleba sensationally curled home from distance in added time to snatch a stunning 3-2 success for the Seagulls.

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's third goal against West Ham United at Amex Stadium

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler hailed the calmness and togetherness of his players as he savoured a “special” match-winning strike from Baleba.

“The most impressive thing was that we stick to our match plan, also in the last minutes,” he said.

“We had a clear plan of what we want to do and the guys, they perfectly performed in that moment.

“Although there were some setbacks during the game, they stayed very calm, they stayed together, they were very positive and therefore I’m really happy how we reacted and how we finished the game.

“For sure, it was a special moment, a special goal. We know that he has a special ability to score goals, but like this, I don’t see it so often to be fair.”

AI gives Brighton verdict

Victory against the Hammers lifted Brighton to ninth in the Premier League and level on points with eighth place Fulham – who came back to beat Southampton yesterday.

Brighton have four matches left to play and eighth place will likely secure a Europa Conference League spot for the Seagulls.

Although Bournemouth, Brentford and FA Cup finalists Crystal Palace remain in contention. It's a race that looks set to go the wire so we asked Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, to give it's verdict.

Grok said: "Brighton have a 60-65 per cent chance of qualifying for the Conference League, most likely by finishing eighth, with a 50-55 per cent chance of seventh. A Europa League spot (sixth) is possible but less likely (~20-25% chance), requiring a near-perfect run and slip-ups from Chelsea and Villa.

"A Champions League spot is out of reach. The West Ham victory has been a catalyst, and securing 6-9 points from their final four games—especially against Wolves and potentially at home vs. Newcastle or Liverpool—should be enough to return Brighton to Europe."