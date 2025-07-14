AI predicts Premier League 2025/26: This is where Brighton, West Ham and Chelsea finish after Club World Cup triumph – positions and points

How will the Premier League shape-up this season? – AI crunches the numbers and gives a baffling verdict for Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion started their pre-season campaign with a 6-1 victory against League One Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck impressed with four goals and their were also appearances for new signing Olivier Boscagli and returning loanees Andy Moran, Facundo Buonanotte and Jeremy Sarmiento.

The Seagulls are currently on a low-profile a pre-season training camp in Spain where they are also set to face Stoke City and Las Palmas.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler will hope to improve on last season's eighth place finish

The only friendlies open to the public take place in the two weeks before the 2025-26 Premier League campaign begins — away against Championship side Southampton on August 2 and at home to German Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg a week later.

It's all a far cry from Chelsea's glamourous pre-season where their £60m summer signing from Brighton, Joao Pedro, helped them to a 3-0 Club World Cup final triumph against Paris St Germain at the MetLife Stadium.

Pre-season is however a notoriously bad indicator on what can happen during the campaign. So here’s how the Premier League table will shape up come next May, according to Grok AI –

Caution: Grok includes a lowly prediction for Brighton

1 Liverpool (88 points) Defending champions with a proven manager in Arne Slot. Their transfer activity strengthens an already formidable squad. A 56.3% title probability reflects their consistency, though they may face fatigue from European commitments.

2 Arsenal (84 points): Arsenal’s reported targets and arrivals (Norgaard, Zubimendi, Gyökeres, Eze) address midfield and attacking depth, building on their fourth consecutive runners-up finish. Mikel Arteta’s system is mature, but they may fall short again unless a top striker is secured.

3 Chelsea (82 points) The Club World Cup win and signings like João Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and Liam Delap add flair and goal-scoring threat. Enzo Maresca’s tactical nous could push them into the title race, but squad integration may limit them to third.

4 Manchester City (80 points) City’s rebuild under Guardiola is ongoing, but their 37.2% title chance reflects a dip from their four-title streak. Loss of players and limited signings suggest a transitional season, though their quality ensures a top-four finish.

5 Newcastle United (74 points) Eddie Howe’s project can gain traction with signings like Anthony Elanga (£55M). A 44.6% chance of a top-five finish (per Opta) and consistent 2024-25 form suggest they’ll secure Champions League football.

6 Aston Villa (70 points) Despite a strong 2024-25, Villa’s Champions League commitments and loss of players may stretch their squad. Unai Emery’s European expertise keeps them competitive, likely securing a Europa League spot.

7 Nottingham Forest (65 points) A surprise success in 2024-25 (33.6% chance of top-five per Opta) carries over, but sales like Elanga could temper progress. Nuno Espírito Santo’s pragmatic approach ensures a solid mid-table finish.

8 Tottenham Hotspur (62 points) Thomas Frank’s arrival and signings like Kota Takai aim to recover from a 17th-place disaster in 2024-25. Champions League funds help, but balancing European and domestic campaigns limits them to mid-table.

9 Manchester United (60 points) Ruben Amorim’s rebuild is underway, with potential signings like Mbeumo. A tough opening schedule and thin squad mean a gradual climb to mid-table, improving from their 2024-25 near-relegation scare.

10 West Ham United (58 points): Graham Potter’s first full season brings stability. Retaining key players and modest signings lift them slightly, but they lack the firepower for a top-half push.

11 Everton (56 points) David Moyes steadies Everton at their new stadium, with Jarrad Branthwaite’s retention key. AI predicts a slight improvement from 2024-25’s 16th place, but limited squad depth caps their rise.

12 Fulham (54 points): Marco Silva’s side remains solid but unspectacular. Emile Smith Rowe adds quality, but they’re projected to stay lower mid-table, consistent with 2024-25’s bottom-half finish.

13 Crystal Palace (52 points) Eberechi Eze’s potential departure could hurt, but Oliver Glasner’s attacking system keeps them safe. A strong 2024-25 (potential top-10) suggests they’ll hover around mid-table.

14 Bournemouth (50 points) Sales of Milos Kerkez could weaken Andoni Iraola’s side, leading to a drop from 2024-25’s top-10 finish. AI predicts a slide to 12th or lower.

15 Brentford (48 points) Thomas Frank’s exit and Bryan Mbeumo’s possible exit (20 goals in 2024-25) is a blow. AI forecasts a drop to 13th, as they struggle without key players.

16 Brighton (46 points) Their high-pressing style under Fabian Hurzeler may see them face inconsistency. They’re likely to stay safe but uninspired.

17 Wolverhampton Wanderers (42 points): Matheus Cunha’s departure (15 goals in 2024-25) weakens Wolves, who narrowly avoided relegation last season. Vitor Pereira’s system keeps them just above the drop zone.

18 Sunderland (30 points) AI predicts Sunderland, under Regis Le Bris, to have the best chance of survival. Their playoff win and gritty style help, but Premier League quality will test them.

19 Leeds United (28 points) Despite winning the Championship, Leeds’ squad may lack the depth for Premier League survival. AI and historical trends (all promoted teams relegated in 2024-25) suggest a tough season.

20 Burnley (26 points) Burnley’s return after one year in the Championship is hampered by a lack of top-flight quality. AI predicts relegation, with their squad unable to bridge the gap.

