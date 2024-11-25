Alan Mullery back in Sussex to promote book all Brighton and Hove Albion fans will love

As Brighton and Hove Albion sit in the higher reaches of the Premier League, the man who first took them into the top flight 45 years ago, Alan Mullery, is in Worthing on Thursday evening to help launch the latest edition of Dan Tester’s book Albion On This Day.

Alan, who celebrated his 83rd birthday at the weekend, will be at The Broadwater pub, Broadwater Street West, Worthing, from 7pm.

A legend and Albion royalty, Alan will be taking part in a Q&A from 7.30 while there will be the opportunity for supporters to purchase Dan’s book on the night, an ideal Xmas gift for any Albion fan, with the added bonus of having Alan sign it.

For more information, contact the pub on 01903 238675