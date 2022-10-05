Alan Shearer issues verdict on '£50m' Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target – Leicester to 'open talks' with £13m Man United star

BBC pundit Alan Shearer has been impressed with Brighton attacker Leo Trossard this season

The Belgian international has been on top form this season and added to his growing reputation with a sublime hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield last Saturday.

Trossard joined Brighton in 2019 for around £15m from Genk and the 27-year-old has since thrived in the Premier League and his value has skyrocketed to around the £50m mark.

He is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2024 but continues to be linked with a move away from the Amex in January after the Qatar World Cup.

Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all said to be keeping close tabs on the situation. Former England striker Alan Shearer has been impressed with the Brighton star. “Not many opposition players score a hat-trick at Anfield. Simply magnificent.”

Trossard has previously stated he is happy at Brighton but also said he would be open to other offers if the project is right.

Foxes check on Donny

Meanwhile, Leicester are said to be interested in ‘opening talks’ for a £13m January move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.