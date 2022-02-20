Alan Shearer names the two Brighton players who can fix their problems after Burnley defeat

Alan Shearer believes the absence of Albion's two best defender was behind their defeat to relegation threatened Burnley on Saturday.

Burnley picked up just their second win of the season against a below-par Brighton thanks to goals from Wout Weghorst, Josh Brownhill and Aaron Lennon.

Brighton however were without their skipper Lewis Dunk - who was suspended following his red card at Manchester United - while Adam Webster missed out due to a groin injury.

Alan Shearer pinpoints Albion problems against Burnley

Shane Duffy was recalled to the centre of the defence and he was partnered by experienced Dutch international Joel Veltman.

Both struggled to deal with the threat of Burnley's impressive striker Weghorst, who netted his first goal for the Clarets following his January arrival from Wolfsburg.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Alan Shearer said: "Brighton have only won one in 10 without Webster. Both he and Dunk were missing so it is quite clear where their problems are."

Ian Wright was also on pundit duty alongside Shearer and the former Arsenal and England striker was impressed with Weghorst's contribution.

Wright said: "Performance of the season from Burnley.

"What they got from this centre forward was exactly what they need when Burnley are playing in the style they play.

"Brighton had their two man guys missing at the back today but the link-up play and the problems he caused all day kept Burnley in the areas of the field where they could cause problems.

"When you see the position he takes up for his goal it is fantastic and the way he took it. The composure and the clinical way he finishes this is just brilliant.