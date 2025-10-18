Alan Shearer's Brighton v Newcastle prediction is not great news for Eddie Howe

Brighton vs Newcastle are in Premier League action at the Amex Stadium this Saturday at 3pm

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes Eddie Howe’s men will struggle to pick up all three points against Brighton.

The Magpies are 11th in the table and are one place above Brighton on goal difference. Both clubs have been inconsistent this term and the clash at the Amex Stadium is a tough one to predict, especially after an international break.

Shearer, speaking to Betfair, said: “This should be a good game. From my memory there's always goals here. I remember Evan Ferguson getting a hat-trick a couple of years ago. I'll go for a draw here. Prediction – Draw.”

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp also thinks a draw. “Another game that I think we could see plenty of action,” said Redknapp to BetVictor.

“Brighton are a hard team to work out this season. They’ve beaten some of the big boys but slipped up against the sides you’d fancy them against! They could easily have another five or six points.

“It’s a same story for Newcastle, the amount of late goals they’ve conceded is unbelievable. That was a good win at Forest though and I do see signs that they’re looking more like themselves.

“I can see Newcastle being a real threat from set-piece and think their pace and physicality will cause problems. Another 2-2! “

Redknapp also picked Newcastle’s £69m signing Nick Woltemade as the one to watch.

“He is beginning to find his feet and chipping in with some goals. He got his first for Germany against Northern Ireland and will fancy one here.”

Hurzeler impressed by Woltemade

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is also wary of threat posed by Woltemade.

“I was searching for all two-metre-tall staff members, but I couldn’t find one,” said Hurzler when asked how he plans to deal with his countryman.

“We couldn't really replicate Woltemade in training, but for sure there are some patterns from Newcastle that we have to take care of and for sure, he's a target player, so every time they play a long ball in their own half, he's the target player. Every time they attack the box, he's a danger in the opponent's box. We need to have a good box defending. We need to be really tight on him.”

“But it’s not only him, I think Newcastle has unbelievable offensive quality of Gordon now they have Elanga, Murphy and Barnes. So it's just incredible quality they have.”