Brighton and Hove Albion are bracing themselves for bids on their World Cup winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this January transfer window

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister continues to be linked with transfer to a Premier League rival or to Europe

Mac Allister, 24, was given two weeks leave from Brighton following his World Cup exploits in Qatar where he played a key role in Argentina’s triumph in Qatar.

His performances elevated his profile across the globe and attracted the attention of football’s elite, including Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Atletico, Inter and Juventus.

Mac Allister, who joined Brighton from Argentinos Juniors for around £7m in 2019, is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2025 and the club are believed to have an option for a further year.

Albion are under little pressure to part company with their star performer but – as proved in the past with the likes of Ben White, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella – they will do so if the time and the money is right.

The club are shrewd operators in the transfer market and if they did decide to cash in, they would hope to achieve more than the £63m they gained for Cucurella when he signed for Chelsea last summer.

Mac Allister already has a wealth of Premier League experience and has proved more than capable of performing under intense pressure on the biggest stage of all. As far as big money signings go, he is proven quality and is as low risk as it’s possible to get. Having multiple clubs interested is also a huge plus for Albion as a bidding war would only serve to increase the price further.

Brighton, who face Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Amex Stadium tomorrow, will be keen to keep Mac Allister until at least the summer as they look push on from seventh place and maintain their push for Europe.

Carlos Mac Allister, who is father and agent to the Albion man, said this week they will analyse all the offers, including Juventus. “Juventus are a great club, one of the most prestigious in the world,” he said speaking to TMW. “I can only say that together with the club we will analyse the offers that come to us, then we will decide what will happen in Alexis’ future.

“He is very happy in England and he’s grateful to Brighton because they gave him the chance to reach Europe. We cannot give a price, though, nor do we say who called us. We don’t want to give information that could prejudice upcoming negotiations, if there are any.”

